Wisconsin State Patrol takes to the skies over Buffalo, Dunn counties to enforce speed limits

MADISON Wis. (WXOW)-- The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) is in the skies this week in Western Wisconsin to conduct several aerial speed enforcement missions.
They will be monitoring the speed of motorists along I-94 in Dunn County on Thursday, May 11, and Highway 35 in Buffalo County on Friday, May 12.
The flights are weather permitting.
Watching motorists from the air makes it easier to spot those that are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot sees a violation, they communicate with law enforcement on the ground who then conduct a traffic stop.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) says the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to "reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers."