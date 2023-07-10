Wisconsin State Patrol takes to the skies over Trempealeau, Jackson counties

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use airplanes to watch for traffic violations in two area counties this week.
Weather permitting, pilots are in the skies over Trempealeau County monitoring Highway 93 on Tuesday, July 11, and along I-94 in Jackson County on Thursday, July 13.
Keeping an eye on drivers from the air makes it easier to spot those that are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot sees a violation, they communicate with law enforcement on the ground who then conduct a traffic stop.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) says the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to "reinforce WSP’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers."