Wisconsin VA holds suicide prevention summit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Veteran's Affairs held a summit at the La Crosse Center Wednesday to inform military veterans and their families on a handful of topics, including suicide prevention and awareness.
"Combating Veteran Suicide" is a statewide forum and La Crosse is the second of six stops on the tour. The WDVA shared information and resources from experts on what may be a major issue for former soldiers.
Department Secretary Mary Kolar says hopes that certain misconceptions about seeking help can be disproven by these kinds of discussions.
“Over 70 percent of the suicides that occur in Wisconsin are arms," Kolar said. "Guns if you will. But there are ways to help people to just slow that thought process down. That we’re not saying we’re going to take away your gun. We are saying we want to help you with the safety of that gun for you, the veteran, and family members and others.”
Among the segments being taught at the event, "Question, Persuade, Refer Training" featuring department supervisor Cal Stammer, aiming to entice veterans to ask difficult questions before any potential self harm is inflicted.
“One veteran a day is too many," Stammer said. "It’s one more human being that isn’t on this earth. Suicide is the most preventable form of death in the world. That is something that we can do as the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Is give these people these tools in their tool belt personally and professionally to use once they leave these forums and summits.”
Stammer adds that an average of 17-22 veterans take their own lives every day.
Other topics discussed at the summit include homelessness, sexual assault and LGBTQ+ inclusivity within the military.
Dates and locations for the other summits include:
- May 10 at the Lake of Torches Casino Resort in Lac du Flambeau
- May 18 at the Jefferson Street Inn in Wausau
- June 13 at the Brookfield Conference Center in Milwaukee
Another summit is slated for June in Madison. The date and location are still pending.
Click here for more information from the WDVA on suicide prevention and other topics from Wednesday's summit.