Wisconsin Veteran Museum Foundation highlights La Crosse's own Don Weber

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Veteran Museum Foundation visits a community each year to connect veterans among themselves and educate people about veteran experiences.
The Foundation held their second annual Convoy Speaker Series Fundraiser at the Grand Hotel Ballroom in La Crosse Saturday.
The event featured La Crosse business owner Don Weber as the afternoons speaker.
Jennifer Carlson, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veteran Museum Foundation said she was proud to have Weber as speaker because of his highly decorated military service in which Weber received the Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
"We chose La Crosse being there are a lot of rich stories here in the La Crosse area," Carlson said. "Don Weber will be sharing his story today. He is a Marine Corp Vietnam Combat Veteran so we are very excited to hear his story and hear more about what he does here for the community of La Crosse."
The money raised from the fundraiser goes to support projects and exhibits in the Wisconsin Veteran Museum. Next years Convoy Speaker event will be held in Green Bay.