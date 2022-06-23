Wisconsin Vietnam War Memorial unveiled

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Vietnam War Memorial was unveiled on Thursday afternoon during ceremonies at Veterans Freedom Park.
When Jordan Briskey was in the eighth grade, he had the idea to create a memorial for Vietnam veterans.
In 2016 he made a phone call to the Parks and Recreation Department to get this project running. It took six years but now the project is complete.
The memorial contains 25 pieces of marble organized in a half circle, engraved with the names of fallen Wisconsin soldiers that fought in the Vietnam War.
The ceremony held on Thursday featured speeches from Briskey, Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Vietnam Veterans.
The memorial cost roughly $250,000 but Briskey said the hard work was worth bringing everyone together.
"Seeing those loved ones being reunited in a way that they don't have to go all the way over to Washington and its right here at home," Briskey said. "They can feel that connection."
Vivian Turner a Gold Star Mother is one of those people that felt a deeper connection with the memorial, as she lost her son in the Vietnam War.
"Michael Turner is the very bottom one, right there that's my son," Turner continued. "I am so proud of every single name on this wall. They are all my sons."
Jordan said this memorial was made possible through donations given throughout the community and a few major donors.