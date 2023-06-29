Wisconsinites predicted to travel in record numbers this holiday weekend

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - AAA is predicting a busy 4th of July weekend. The travel company said travel numbers could break records.
Experts explained over one million residents from the Wisconsin will make a trip of 50 miles or more over the holiday weekend.
Matt Chambers, Senior Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol, has tips to remember when traveling on busy roadways.
"Seatbelts, give yourself time, be prepared to slow or stop with the construction that's out there and be mindful of the construction workers that are in those areas working," Chambers said.
Chambers said if drivers are towing anything, they should be sure to check that equipment before they go.
"A lot of boats and campers are being towed during this time," Chambers said. "We just ask that those rivers towing those boats and campers are making sure there towing equipment is in proper working order with lights and breaks and all those things as well."
Director of Public Affairs Nick Jarmusz with AAA said doing regular check-ups on vehicles can prevent headaches in the future.
"The biggest calls we get to our roadside assistance line are relating to tires and batteries," Jarmusz said. "So, you have a chance to get your vehicle in to a trusted mechanic to have them give it a once over especially those two components in particular."
Both officials stressed if you are impaired, do not get behind the wheel. They also said to safely enjoy the holiday weekend as it is intended.
Nationally, just over 50 million people are forecast to travel. That is two million more travelers than last year.