Wiscorps celebrated Aldo Leopold at Nature Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- WisCorps welcomed families Saturday for a Nature Saturday event at Myrick Park Center.
Every first Saturday of the month from 9:30-11 a.m. people are able to attend Nature Saturday's to learn about the outdoors and partake in nature activities.
For March's event, WisCorps celebrated Aldo Leopold, who was an author, scientist, forester, conservationist and University of Wisconsin professor.
During the event, attendees were able to make a journal and document their nature finds as well as partake in scavenger hunts, just as Leopold did.
WisCorps Community Program Manager Stephanie Hanna said they hold these events to inspire the love of the outdoors.
"The earlier you start teaching them about being outside and about how amazing the great outdoors is, the more they will to be stewards of nature and that's kind of what we do here at WisCorps," Hannah said. "We teach what we know about nature and we hope people will learn about nature and want to help nature."