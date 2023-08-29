WisCorps receives $1.3 million in funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a significant boost to their mission of conservation and community engagement, La Crosse-based WisCorps has received nearly $1.3 million in funding from from AmeriCorps.
This funding is part of the $14.8 million in grant funding the state of Wisconsin received from AmeriCorps. Which is a federal agency that promotes volunteerism and service across the United States.
The funds given to WisCorps will be used to support and expand WisCorps' current initiatives which include habitat restoration, trail construction and maintenance, as well as environmental education programs.
However, according to Matthew Brantner, the executive director of WisCorps, one of the main focuses on the grant will be to create more support and opportunities for AmeriCorps members participating in WisCorps projects.
"This funding supports their living stipends, it supports doing the conservation projects across the state, it supports what happens here at The Nature Place with our environmental education as well as the support staff. Plus all the logistics so equipment, tools, vehicles. All the different things we need to run our program."
For more information on WisCorps and what they do, you can check out their website by going to WisCorps.org.