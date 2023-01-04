WisDOT asking for public input on Hwy. 16 project in Monroe Co

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants public input on improvements on a portion of Highway 16 east of Sparta.
WisDOT said the 6.38-mile project goes from about a half-mile east of the I-90 ramps to West Hazel Avenue.
Plans call for the addition of a centerline, shoulder rumble strips, and larger paved shoulders.
A website set up by the DOT lays out more details of the project, set for 2027.
Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Nathaniel Schumaker at nathaniel.schumaker@dot.wi.gov, (608) 789-5538, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601.