With return of mosquitoes, comes the chance of infection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The summer months are bringing warm weather, outdoor excursions and, unfortunately, mosquitoes.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is warning with the return of mosquitoes comes the small chance of a bite from a mosquito carrying disease.
DHS vectorborne disease epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn said mosquitoes in the Midwest region can carry the West Nile Virus, and less commonly the Jamestown Canyon Virus and the La Crosse Encephalitis Virus.
She explained that people can take action to protect themselves.
"A good insect repellent can help. Things that are EPA registered are what we recommend," Osborn said. "That would include things like DEET but also there's other products like picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or another one called IR3535."
She added that wearing loose, long clothing can also help deter mosquitoes as well as avoiding times when the insect is out like dawn and dusk.
If someone is bitten by an infected mosquito, symptoms can mimic those of the common cold.
"You might get a fever, you might get a headache, body aches - you feel just real crummy for several days," Osborn said. "Sometimes it can include a rash, although it's not all that common. You can get things even like photophobia where you have light sensitivity."
She said emptying out standing water, like pools or birdbaths, can help keep large quantities of mosquitoes from gathering.