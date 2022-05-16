With the spring semester over move out begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that finals and graduation is over, the next thing on many college students' minds is moving out.
One father of a recent UWL graduate isn't going to miss anything about the moving in and out process, but doing so with a senior, however, is a bit different.
"I will miss nothing about these move-outs. This one though, the best part of a senior move out, is that some of the furniture and such will not move after college so we are leaving it for future college students to use. Others aren't even worthy of those students. Those went in the trash bin," said Scott Habegger a father of new UWL graduate.
With so many students moving out at the same time, getting your hands on a U-Haul can be a bit of a challenge. Habegger said he had to drive 45 minutes away to be able to get one.