Witness to three homicides testifies at Thao trial

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – One of the witnesses to the fatal shooting of three people at a rock quarry near West Salem testified to what she saw during the second day of the Nya Thao trial.

Bridget Schlicht was with Thao and the other person charged in the homicides, Khamthaneth Rattanasack, the night of July 23, 2021.

The pair is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry near West Salem.

Schlicht testified that earlier in the night, she was forced at gunpoint by Rattanasack from a hotel, and made to get in a vehicle with the three victims. After driving around, the group ended up at the quarry.

She later told jurors that Thao pulled the trigger. Nine shots rang out.

Thao’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, argued on cross-examination that Schlicht was a meth user who had drugs on her at the time of the shootings.

Nelson also explored the fact that Schlicht never feared Thao but did fear Rattanasack. When Nelson asked Schlicht if she thought that Thao would ever kill her, she said no.

"You are deathly afraid of Black?" Nelson said. "Correct," Schlicht responded. Black was the street name for Rattanasack.

The other person who testified on Wednesday was Michael Vang. He was a friend of victim Nemo Yang.

He testified that he offered to pay Yang’s debt of approximately $600 that Rattanasack believed was stolen from him. Prosecutors said this was the reason for the homicides.

Vang said that Rattanasack refused the offer and wanted Yang’s life.

The trial continues on Thursday. It is scheduled to end late next week.

