Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau,
and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact
the surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may also
increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged
or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Witness to three homicides testifies at Thao trial

  • Updated
  • 0

Nya Thao entered his second day of trial Wednesday facing three counts of first degree intentional homicide.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – One of the witnesses to the fatal shooting of three people at a rock quarry near West Salem testified to what she saw during the second day of the Nya Thao trial.

Bridget

Bridget Schlicht was with Thao and the other person charged in the homicides, Khamthaneth Rattanasack, the night of July 23, 2021.

The pair is charged with three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry near West Salem.

Schlicht testified that earlier in the night, she was forced at gunpoint by Rattanasack from a hotel, and made to get in a vehicle with the three victims. After driving around, the group ended up at the quarry.

She later told jurors that Thao pulled the trigger. Nine shots rang out.

Thao’s attorney, Aaron Nelson, argued on cross-examination that Schlicht was a meth user who had drugs on her at the time of the shootings.

Nelson also explored the fact that Schlicht never feared Thao but did fear Rattanasack. When Nelson asked Schlicht if she thought that Thao would ever kill her, she said no.

"You are deathly afraid of Black?" Nelson said. "Correct," Schlicht responded. Black was the street name for Rattanasack.

Thao

The other person who testified on Wednesday was Michael Vang. He was a friend of victim Nemo Yang.

He testified that he offered to pay Yang’s debt of approximately $600 that Rattanasack believed was stolen from him. Prosecutors said this was the reason for the homicides. 

Vang said that Rattanasack refused the offer and wanted Yang’s life.

The trial continues on Thursday. It is scheduled to end late next week.

WXOW.com is live streaming the trial on our website.

