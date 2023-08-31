 Skip to main content
WMS welcomes back students during Rally Day

  Updated
  • 0
WMS Rally Day3.jpg

Winona Middle School (WMS) welcomed back students and families Thursday evening during its annual Rally Day.
WMS Rally Day5.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona Middle School (WMS) welcomed back students and families Thursday evening during its annual Rally Day. 

WMS Rally Day .jpg

The event is for fifth through eighth graders and their families to get settled before the official start of the school year. 

"It's been a big change from the way we used to do things," WMS Language Arts Teacher Brenda Svendsen said. "Where we used to have an orientation and it was, I think kind of scary. Kids didn't know who their teachers were but this is super fun and people come in with a real positive attitude." 

WMS Rally Day2.jpg

The event had music, activities, games and various booths that represented clubs and programs at the middle school. 

All with the goal to get kids excited for the school year. 

"It's just fun," WMD School Counselor Mitzi Storm said. "They get their school picture taken today, then they can walk their schedule and they can find out where their locker is - try their locker combination and put materials away."

For some, this preview of the school can help alleviate any stress a student may have about their first day. 

WMS Rally Day1.jpg

"We're bringing in 165 brand new fifth graders," WMS Principal Dave Anderson said. "We want them in our building to meet the staff, see the layout. It's a much bigger building than they're used to. We want to obviously alleviate some of their nerves they're going to have being in a bigger place."

An eighth grader, Lydia Flesch, said she's looking forward to helping the fifth graders get acclimated to the school but even more so for the many activities she's in. 

"I play volleyball, basketball and I'm on the boys' tennis team because the girls' tennis team is during volleyball season," Flesch said. "Really, all of my classes, I like school. It's good because my friends are there."

WMS Rally Day4.jpg

Principal Anderson said if families couldn't make it to the event, to make sure students are set with their Chromebooks and they know their schedules. 

School starts Tuesday for the fifth and ninth graders and Wednesday for everyone else in the Winona School District. 

