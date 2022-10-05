Wolf endorses Leinfelder for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the candidates for La Crosse County Sheriff gets an endorsement Wednesday from the current sheriff.
The campaign of Fritz Leinfelder issued the statement from Sheriff Jeff Wolf who said he was "proud to publicly endorse Fritz Leinfelder to be the next Sheriff of La Crosse County."
Wolf announced in March that he's retiring in January after serving four years as sheriff and 34 years in law enforcement.
The statement went on to say, "As Sheriff of La Crosse County, I have witnessed the expectations that the community has placed upon all law enforcement officers. Maintaining these expectations can be difficult but I am certain that Fritz has the dedication and ability to provide the best possible service that everyone has come to know and expect. Under the leadership of Fritz, the Sheriff’s Office will continue to lead by example and explore new ideas in policing strategy to continue its legacy of protecting and serving the public."
Leinfelder is facing John Siegel in the November election.