Woman injured in weather-related two vehicle crash near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Wis. (WXOW) - Slippery road conditions play a role in a two-vehicle crash near Hillsboro that left an area woman with serious injuries.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happend around 7:38 a.m. on November 15 at the intersection of Highway 80 and County EE south of Hillsboro.
A pickup driven by Charles B. Schuster, 46, of Menomonee Falls, was approaching the intersection when he began to slide on the snow covered county road.
The sheriff's office said the pickup slid through the intersection and narrowly missed a school bus headed north on Highway 80. A Lexus SUV driven by Kimberly Darcy-Liska, 46, of Hillsboro, headed southbound, hit the side of Schuster's pickup truck.
The collision sent the truck into a ditch where it also hit a road sign.
Darcy-Liska was taken by Hillsboro Area Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's in Hillsboro with what the sheriff's office said were serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said Schuster told deputies he wasn't injured.