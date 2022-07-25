Woman killed in ATV accident in Houston County

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - An Owatonna area woman is killed in an ATV accident Friday in Houston County.
According to the sheriff's office, Houston County Dispatch got a 9-1-1 call at approximately 11:30 a.m. for an ATV accident in the southeast area of the county.
The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Caledonia Police, and New Albin Ambulance responded.
The victim, 32-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation, which is ongoing, determined that she was the only person on the ATV when it crashed.
She was working for a tree service based in Ottertail, Minnesota at the time. The Houston County Sheriff's Office said it is working with the Minnesota OSHA due to it being a work-related death.