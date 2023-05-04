Woman killed in crash on I-90 in Winona County

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - A Chicago woman is killed in a one vehicle crash Tuesday evening near St. Charles in Winona County.
The Minnesota State Patrol said that Anastasia Payne, 51, was a passenger in a Toyota 4-Runner heading eastbound on I-90 by mile marker 234 at 6:25 p.m.
The vehicle went off the road and rolled over several times according to the state patrol and their investigation.
Payne was killed in the crash.
The driver, Sean Robert Payne, 40, also from Chicago, had life-threatening injuries according to the state patrol. He was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash the state patrol statement said.