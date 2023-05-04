 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman killed in crash on I-90 in Winona County

  • Updated
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - A Chicago woman is killed in a one vehicle crash Tuesday evening near St. Charles in Winona County. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said that Anastasia Payne, 51, was a passenger in a Toyota 4-Runner heading eastbound on I-90 by mile marker 234 at 6:25 p.m.

The vehicle went off the road and rolled over several times according to the state patrol and their investigation. 

Payne was killed in the crash. 

The driver, Sean Robert Payne, 40, also from Chicago, had life-threatening injuries according to the state patrol. He was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. 

Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash the state patrol statement said. 

