Woman pleads no contest in fatal Jackson County stabbing

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Less than two weeks before her homicide trial was to begin, a Black River Falls area woman pleads no contest to the charge.
Kellie Schmidt, 54, entered a no contest plea to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as a crime of domestic violence at a court hearing Wednesday morning in Jackson County Circuit Court.
The case goes back to September 9, 2021, when law enforcement and first responders were sent to a Town of Brockway residence. There they found a seriously wounded man, Thomas J. Boetcher, 53, at the home next door. Although life-saving measures were used and he was airlifted to Marshfield Hospital, Boetcher died later that day of what authorities said were stab wounds.
According to the criminal complaint, responding Jackson County deputies then found Schmidt attempting suicide in the garage of the home she shared with Boetcher and rescued her.
She later told investigators she did not remember what happened, but in a jail phone call she was overheard saying “he was going to set me on fire and I didn’t know what else to do”.
She stabbed Boetcher with a fillet knife according to the sheriff's office investigation.
Schmidt’s nephew told detectives the couple consumed alcohol daily and fought frequently.
He also said she had previously stabbed an ex-boyfriend and had admitted once poking Boettcher in the chest with a butcher knife while he slept.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, Schmidt was set to go to trial on May 8.
Based on her no contest plea, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Diehn found her guilty on the homicide charge. Online court records said her attorney, Thomas Locante, said that in the plea agreement, the state would cap their recommendation on sentencing to 20 years of incarceration with extended supervision to be determined.
Sentencing is set for Schmidt for July 28.