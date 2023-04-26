Woman pleads no contest in fatal Jackson County stabbing

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman pleads no contest in fatal Jackson County stabbing

  • Updated
  • 0
court gavel-jail bars.jpg

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - Less than two weeks before her homicide trial was to begin, a Black River Falls area woman pleads no contest to the charge. 

Kellie Schmidt, 54, entered a no contest plea to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as a crime of domestic violence at a court hearing Wednesday morning in Jackson County Circuit Court. 

kellie schmidt

The case goes back to September 9, 2021, when law enforcement and first responders were sent to a Town of Brockway residence. There they found a seriously wounded man, Thomas J. Boetcher, 53, at the home next door. Although life-saving measures were used and he was airlifted to Marshfield Hospital, Boetcher died later that day of what authorities said were stab wounds. 

According to the criminal complaint, responding Jackson County deputies then found Schmidt attempting suicide in the garage of the home she shared with Boetcher and rescued her.

She later told investigators she did not remember what happened, but in a jail phone call she was overheard saying “he was going to set me on fire and I didn’t know what else to do”.

She stabbed Boetcher with a fillet knife according to the sheriff's office investigation. 

Schmidt’s nephew told detectives the couple consumed alcohol daily and fought frequently.

He also said she had previously stabbed an ex-boyfriend and had admitted once poking Boettcher in the chest with a butcher knife while he slept.

According to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office, Schmidt was set to go to trial on May 8. 

Based on her no contest plea, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Diehn found her guilty on the homicide charge. Online court records said her attorney, Thomas Locante, said that in the plea agreement, the state would cap their recommendation on sentencing to 20 years of incarceration with extended supervision to be determined. 

Sentencing is set for Schmidt for July 28. 

Tags

Recommended for you