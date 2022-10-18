Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse hosts their Fall Luncheon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse provided a lesson in leadership during their Fall Luncheon on Tuesday.
The event featured keynote speaker Dr. Bobbie Gostout, who served as a Gynecologic Oncologist at Mayo Clinic, then became a Vice President for the Health System.
Gostout spoke about her journey toward becoming a leader for the organization, with the hope of inspiring other young women to reach their own goals.
"Our voices are needed at the table. We have unique perspectives as women with so much to offer," Dr. Gostout said. "We are certainly under-represented in leadership, and I would love to know that after today's event we get a few people closer to reaching out and being leaders."
Gostout said self confidence is often a barrier for women in the workplace, and she recommends that people face their fears and do their best to tackle tough challenges.