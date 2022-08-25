Woodworkers building toys to donate to children in Ukraine

KENDALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Kale and Sandy Kvistad are a couple who are making 200 wooden "color trucks" to be sent to kids in Ukraine.
Each truck can hold either 24 or 48 crayons depending on the size, two pencils, a pair of scissors, a pencil sharpener, and an eraser. All using the truck as the holder.
"I'm hoping it takes their mind off the other things that's going on over there, that's the main thing," said Kale Kvistad.
The couple started the project a few months ago and have finished 130 trucks so far. It takes them about two-and-a-half days to complete one of the trucks.
They are still working out how they are going to send the trucks once they are all completed.
Kvistad's are accepting donations to help offset the cost of the materials. You can send donations by mail to their home 205 Evan St. Kendall, Wis, 54638.