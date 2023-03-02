 Skip to main content
Work continues along South Avenue

  • Updated
south avenue 2.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Crews are continuing their work along a portion of South Avenue in preparation for a major upgrade of the roadway. 

South Avenue, or US Highway 14, between Green Bay St. and Ward Aveune is undergoing reconstruction this year. It includes the addition of three roundabouts at West Aveune, Ward Avenue, and 16th St. Scheduled completion of the work is this fall. 

south avenue 1.jpg

Beginning Monday, March 6, the Wisconsin DOT said that intermittent lane closures are planned as crews lay temporary pavement markings to reduce traffic down to one lane in each direction. 

Wednesday, March 8 is when the lane restrictions begin. The DOT said traffic on South Avenue shifts to the eastbound lanes-one lane in each direction-while the westbound lanes are rebuilt. 

south avenue 3.jpg

On Thursday, crews were preparing for next week's work. A portion of South Avenue between Ward Avenue and 16th Street was narrowed for the work. It also included tearing down and clearing the site of the old Pizza King store at the intersection of 16th St. and South Avenue. The business moved to a new building about two blocks away.

MORE: Wisconsin DOT website on the South Avenue project

