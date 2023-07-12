Work starts Monday on southside intersection

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Work on a major southside La Crosse intersection begins on Monday, July 17.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that there are several parts to the work slated for the intersection of US 14/61/WIS 35 and Shelby Road.
Work includes installation of new traffic signals, realignment of left turn lanes, and creating ADA accessible curb ramps.
The DOT said that during the work, the US 14 will remain open with occasional lane closures.
The work is scheduled for completion in early October 2023.
The total cost of the project is $452,618.