Working to make La Crosse safer with the Safe-Cam Project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local organizations are working with the La Crosse Police Department to make La Crosse safer with phase 2 of the Safe-Cam Project.
Following a crime that happened in downtown La Crosse in 2012, La Crosse had to rely on private cameras to solve the crime.
Since the Safe-Cam Project started in 2013, $450,000 was raised to install 79 cameras throughout La Crosse.
"We were able to get some of those cameras and then have police have access to those," Sergeant Brooke Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department said. "So, if there were any crimes that were occurring or even live stream and live-feed if there was something that we were seeing that was happening we could send officers there."
After the month-long search for a local college student who was found dead in the Mississippi River, Carolyn Knobloch initiated the fundraising for phase two of the project.
"I don't want to have a bunch of searches and a month of waiting for answers in the case that a tragedy does happen," Knobloch said. "So that is what kind of sparked it for me to want to spearhead this and to work to get even more cameras because I, after that incident, realized that there are gaps in the footage or there are places where the police just do not have cameras."
The goal is to raise $50,000 to add more cameras to the riverfront and in the downtown area and upgrade those that need it. Half of that would be allocated for future use within the Safe-Cam Project.
"We want to keep moving it forward, we don't want this to die, we don't want this to just stop and that's continuing to upgrade or change any cameras that need to be changed," Pataska said. "We're moving more cameras to the Northside of the city. If there's a need anywhere, we'd like to keep it moving since we are seeing such a success throughout the city."
She added that if anyone feels unsafe in a particular area or wishes for cameras in a certain location, to talk with police or city council representatives.
To learn more about the Safe-Cam Project or to donate to the cause, click here.