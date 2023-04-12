World premiere, Moon Tunes & more: LSO unveils 125th season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announced its 125th Anniversary season on Thursday with a welcoming message.
"For the 125th season of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, we hope you 'Find yourself at the Symphony,'" said LSO executive director Eva Marie Restel.
Along with a special logo and t-shirts to commemorate the milestone year, the LSO shared details of its six mainstage performances at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center featuring some of the monumental works of Beethoven, Mozart, Sibelius and more.
Additionally, the spring repertoire includes a pops concert full of blockbuster movie favorites and a world premiere.
"There is a great African-American composer and pianist at the turn of the last century whose music--I do not understand with all the terrible things that have happened and all the ways we as musicians have been called to respond, he's still totally obscure--a great composer named Nathaniel Dett who is like the Edvard Grieg of the Mississippi," said LSO music director Alexander Platt. "This is literally a program that the Madison, Milwaukee or Minneapolis symphonies would be privileged to present, but it's right here in La Crosse."
Along with the mainstage performances, the anniversary season also features a pair of chamber concerts at Cappella Performing Arts Center.
The entire celebration kicks off with a free performance pairing the LSO with "The Executives" for a Moon Tunes concert at Riverside Park on August 17.
Season tickets are on sale now, including a new $66 student season ticket offer. They can be purchased only by visiting the LSO office in the US Bank building in La Crosse or by calling (608) 783-2121.