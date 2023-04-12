World premiere, Moon Tunes & more: LSO unveils 125th season

 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Again on Thursday...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with breezy southwest winds
and deep mixing will again lead to the potential for critical
fire weather conditions again from late Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.

Relative humidity values will range from 20 to 25 percent this
afternoon and early evening with southwest winds of 15-25 mph,
gusting to 40 mph. On Thursday, the southwest winds will be
slightly lower than this afternoon ranging from 10 to 25 mph with
gusts of 25 to 35 mph and relative humidity values will range
from the mid- teens to mid-20s.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA...AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...From 11 am through 8 pm Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, however
not quite as strong across Wisconsin with winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...
Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha zones.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western
Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river
flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been
issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

World premiere, Moon Tunes & more: LSO unveils 125th season

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse Symphony Orchestra 125th Anniversary Logo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra announced its 125th Anniversary season on Thursday with a welcoming message.

"For the 125th season of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, we hope you 'Find yourself at the Symphony,'" said LSO executive director Eva Marie Restel.

Along with a special logo and t-shirts to commemorate the milestone year, the LSO shared details of its six mainstage performances at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center featuring some of the monumental works of Beethoven, Mozart, Sibelius and more.

Additionally, the spring repertoire includes a pops concert full of blockbuster movie favorites and a world premiere.

la-crosse-symphony

"There is a great African-American composer and pianist at the turn of the last century whose music--I do not understand with all the terrible things that have happened and all the ways we as musicians have been called to respond, he's still totally obscure--a great composer named Nathaniel Dett who is like the Edvard Grieg of the Mississippi," said LSO music director Alexander Platt. "This is literally a program that the Madison, Milwaukee or Minneapolis symphonies would be privileged to present, but it's right here in La Crosse."

Along with the mainstage performances, the anniversary season also features a pair of chamber concerts at Cappella Performing Arts Center. 

CAPPELLA STRAIGHT MAIN HALL.jpg

The entire celebration kicks off with a free performance pairing the LSO with "The Executives" for a Moon Tunes concert at Riverside Park on August 17.

Season tickets are on sale now, including a new $66 student season ticket offer. They can be purchased only by visiting the LSO office in the US Bank building in La Crosse or by calling (608) 783-2121.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

