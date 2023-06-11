 Skip to main content
Worship ceremony held at Riverside Park

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Sunday morning a worship ceremony was held at the Bandshell in Riverside Park, culminating the La Crosse Area Synod Assembly.

Congregation

Hundreds gathered at the Bandshell to hear the word of God through song and scripture.

Bishop of the La Crosse Area Synod Felix Malpica said the Synod Assembly is a time where 73 Lutheran Congregations in the Coulee Region can vote on church matters and budget, and set new missions and goals.

Malpica

"We are going to be making some internal changes. We know the world is changing so we made a commitment to really review our whole structure who we are and make changes for the future," Malpica said.

During the worship ceremony the congregation collected funds and clothing for Hope Restores

