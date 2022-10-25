WSU leads the Minnesota State System in energy efficiency

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona State University (WSU) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the now completed Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability Project - or LESS project.
In just under a year, WSU has become one of the most energy-efficient universities within the Minnesota State system with the LESS project.
Solar panels are now powering WSU with green energy with a panel covered parking lot in front of the Integrated Wellness Complex and six rooftops. The system is providing about 13% of the campus' yearly electricity intake.
Going solar isn't the only sustainable effort in project less according to WSU sustainability and planning director Nathan Engstrom.
"We did 10 different energy conservation saving projects - so solar is just one of those," Engstrom said. "We did lighting, we did water conservation, we improved ventilation and air quality. We upgraded our building automation control systems."
More than 20,000 lighting fixtures were replaced with more efficient LED units throughout campus. The project also replaced plumbing fixtures, such as toilets, shower heads and faucets with water-saving features.
As it reduces the university's environmental impact, the $12 million campus-wide sustainability project is also saving money.
"26% carbon reduction, 24% utility bill savings, 16% reduction in our water consumption. Looking at $26 million in savings over the project's lifespan," Engstrom said. "Those types of numbers are really impactful and to do that in one fell swoop - in one single project is really quite compelling."
Student Senate President, Malorie Olson agreed with the sentiment, saying her fellow students like the long-term impact.
"I think my generation is so keen on seeing the changes of climate change and how we could really do something about it," Olson said. "So, with our university taking that step to make those changes is really remarkable."
The LESS project is financed on a paid-from-savings basis at no cost to students or taxpayers and is set to pay for itself within 18 years to lead the state in sustainability.
"We're the first Minnesota state college or university to do a thing like this and to have these kinds of energy savings and a project of this scale right on our campus and making use of spaces," WSU President Scott Olson said. "This solar field that sits behind me is just on top of a parking lot - we're innovators again."
With the project upgrades, more than $7 million in deferred maintenance has been removed from WSU's backlogs.
Both President Olson and Engstrom said that WSU will continue finding ways of being sustainable with the goal of reaching total carbon neutrality.
SIMILAR: Winona State University starts $12M campus energy saving project