WSU to offer free applications in March

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- During the month of March, Winona State University (WSU) is offering free applications to all potential students considering becoming a Warrior in fall of 2023.
In addition to waiving the $20 application fee, WSU is hosting several events for prospective students through the spring.
Events include informational sessions regarding academic programs, and scholarships.
On March 25, prospective students can visit the campus for an approximately three hour visit. It includes an information session, tours of the campus and housing, and the opportunity to meet with current students.
WSU is hosting a Warrior Life Experience Day for high school seniors. The date for that event is Monday, April 10.
To learn more visits winona.edu.