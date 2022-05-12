WTC Alumni Association names Colbert as 2022 Distinguished Alumnus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College's Alumni Association named Tom Colbert as its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.
He's the IT Director at Kwik Trip, Inc. Colbert is a 1986 graduate of Western's CIS Programmer/Analyst program. He's spent nearly three decades at Kwik Trip where he started out as a developer.
While at Kwik Trip, he's encouraged staff to get involved with the college and provided internships to Western students.
“The Alumni Association and Alumni Board is so pleased to have Tom represent Western through this award,” said Stephanie Knutson, alumni relations manager at Western. “Tom’s commitment to Western and his leadership at one of the largest convenience store brands in the Midwest make him a perfect example of a strong leader both professionally and in his community. He is a proud Western alum and is very passionate about the value that Western provides to the region.”
A ceremony to honor Colbert is planned for a later date.