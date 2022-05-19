WTC holds an open house for its GED/HSED graduates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College held an open house style graduation for its GED/HSED students on Thursday.
Over 270 students graduated from WTC's GED/HSED program and were invited to attend an open house where they could walk across the stage then take pictures with family to honor their accomplishments.
Each student's journey is unique according to the instructors at WTC.
"They each have their own story. Some of them have to take care of younger brother and sisters. They were in school so their own education got put on the back burner while they made sure that family members were cared for or some of them have had to work to help support family members," said Sherry Holt, an Adjunct Instructor in the GED/HSED Program at WTC.
If you would like to get in touch with WTC to get your GED or HSED you can call (608) 785-9539 or email learnersupport@westerntc.edu