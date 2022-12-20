WTC hosts 1,400 students during Career Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Middle schoolers may not know what they want to be when they grow up, but Western Technical College hoped to point them in the right direction Tuesday.
The college's 30th annual Career Day brought close to 1,400 eighth graders from 12 school to learn about the professional world. Around 60 presenters spoke to the students, including representatives from the La Crosse Fire Department and Altra Federal Credit Union.
Some students learned some things while others have a solid idea of what their future holds.
“What interests me the most for personal care is that I find nail tech really creative for me," Nanwan said. "I learned that for banking and financial, there’s multiple jobs that existed. Who knows? In the next 5-10 years, new jobs could be existing from now.”
“Probably the military because I like to travel around and see new places," Brennan said. "I feel like I’ll be able to see a lot if I’m in the military.”
“I’d say cosmetology because it’s really hands on," Maya said. "You can be really creative with other people. You can talk to other people, be creative on other people. Including hair, nails, lashes.”
The day was split into morning and afternoon sessions. Some of the popular fields were patient care, animal careers and construction. Those less interesting to the students were opportunities in mathematics and networking.