 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...High Impact Winter Storm Expected...

.A major winter storm will impact the region Wednesday night into
Saturday. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow Wednesday
night into Thursday morning before strong northwest winds develop
Thursday through Saturday. The strongest winds will be Thursday
night through Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph and life-
threatening wind chills as cold as 40 below zero. Blizzard
conditions are possible, especially west of the Mississippi River
Thursday night through Friday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected Wednesday night. Blowing and drifting
snow expected Thursday through Friday. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches and cause power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life-threatening wind chills are expected
Thursday through Saturday, dropping as low as 40 below zero
Thursday night through Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

WTC hosts 1,400 students during Career Day

  • Updated
  • 0
CAREER1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Middle schoolers may not know what they want to be when they grow up, but Western Technical College hoped to point them in the right direction Tuesday.

The college's 30th annual Career Day brought close to 1,400 eighth graders from 12 school to learn about the professional world. Around 60 presenters spoke to the students, including representatives from the La Crosse Fire Department and Altra Federal Credit Union.

CAREER2.jpg

Some students learned some things while others have a solid idea of what their future holds.

“What interests me the most for personal care is that I find nail tech really creative for me," Nanwan said. "I learned that for banking and financial, there’s multiple jobs that existed. Who knows? In the next 5-10 years, new jobs could be existing from now.”

“Probably the military because I like to travel around and see new places," Brennan said. "I feel like I’ll be able to see a lot if I’m in the military.”

“I’d say cosmetology because it’s really hands on," Maya said. "You can be really creative with other people. You can talk to other people, be creative on other people. Including hair, nails, lashes.”

CAREER3.jpg

The day was split into morning and afternoon sessions. Some of the popular fields were patient care, animal careers and construction. Those less interesting to the students were opportunities in mathematics and networking.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you