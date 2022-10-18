WTC hosts manufacturing job fair

La Crosse, WISC. (WXOW) - October is known at manufacturing month in Wisconsin and Western Technical College celebrated by hosting a job fair.
Kwik Trip, City Brewing, and various other manufacturing companies made their way to WTC's Lunda Center to participate in a job fair designed in hopes to create connections and build relationships with students and other community members.
The average age for people in the manufacturing workforce is 42 years old and the average age of an individual working in manufacturing is 44.5 years old.
With so many people on the brink of retirement in the manufacturing industry, one of the goals of his job fair is to connect younger people with opportunities in manufacturing that they may not have known existed.
"The goal is just to interact with the students make sure they know what their options are once they complete their program.'', says Molly Moran-Nelson the Corporate Recruiter for City Brewery in La Crosse.