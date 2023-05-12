WTC hosts Youth Apprenticeship Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area high school students had the opportunity to talk to local employers at the Lunda Center about apprenticeships at the Youth Apprenticeship Career Fair.
They had a chance to check out WTC's industry training and the Integrated Technology Center. Students got to see first hand some of the labs in which they could someday be studying.
"It was pretty cool, it was really interactive even though we just got to walk around at look at things it will be a wonderful place to learn I think," said Gary Winthrop a Senior from Cashton High School.