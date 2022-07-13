WTC receives nearly $195K for youth firefighter training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Technical College System is helping out Western Technical College in a major way.
The system presented WTC with a check for $194,792 on Wednesday afternoon.
School officials said the funds will go toward Western's Youth Firefighter Training Program. It provides dual credits for high school students working to obtain their firefighter certification.
WTC President Roger Stanford said the money will help improve courses in the program and help get young people ready to serve their communities.
"Now we are going to be able to go to all different counties and cities and provide training directly in these areas," Stanford said. "On top of it, we get to offer some certifications, some early EMS work, as well as fire certification. So, they can go right to a volunteer department as soon as they finish the training."
Stanford said the money will help WTC purchase updated equipment and reach more students in rural areas.