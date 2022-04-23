WTC returns to in-person graduation ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Celebrating its first in-person graduation since 2019, Western Technical College welcomed friends and family for the 2022 graduation ceremony.
Nearly 1,100 students were eligible to graduate from the 2021-2022 academic year - which includes the upcoming summer session.
Western Technical College President Roger Stanford said these students have had a tough past few years but he's excited for them and said they're ready for what's next.
"Almost all of our programs having either an internship or clinical that has them in the workforce. We also have tied in community engagement experiences," Stanford said.
Speakers at the commencement talked about how important it is to find a career that the students love but also to find a career where they can be a part of a community.
Stanford agreed with the sentiment and said right now is one of the best times to graduate.
"There are jobs for you in absolutely everything," Stanford said. "The demand is absolutely just fantastic or if you want to go to the next level - the transfer has never been better. We're just in a great position with every single grad having 1,2,3,4 or 5 opportunities - it's a pretty epic time to graduate."