WTC shows off new renovations at Tomah campus

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College unveiled the new renovations to its Tomah campus designed to bring medical assistance in rural communities.
WTC president Roger Stanford says that rural health care has become a big problem in many communities as there are simply not enough people to go around.
The renovations that were made to the campus provide students with updated technologies and several lab stations that are designed to simulate real-world scenarios.
Stanford says the medical assistant program is an amazing opportunity for those looking to get into the medical field. The programs trains students on the base level medical operations so when students go on to join the work force they will be able to assist doctors, nurses, and anyone else who might need help.
When asked what the process was behind bringing this program to Tomah, Stanford said "Well we've had two long-time traditional programs over in La Crosse that are always full. There's certainly a lot of need over in that region and everybody wants to hire all the graduates. However, what we needed to do was spread out to the eastern side of our district because rural health care is just desperate for help in medical assistants."
For more information on the medical assistant program or WTC in general visit www.westerntc.edu.