WTC training newest firefighting students

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - People see firefighters protecting the area all the time, but each got their start in the classroom.
Western Technical College in Sparta has several students hoping to graduate and become full-time members of the firefighting profession.
The latest recruits say that they chose the career for a variety of reasons. Each one receives a variety of hands-on training at WTC.
"We practice basically every skill we're going to use," Brandon Goyette said. "Everything from the stuff you're doing at the station to cleaning up your gear. Putting your gear up. To the hands on stuff your going to be doing at the scene like using tools. Using the hose. Fighting fires. Cutting cars."
"Firefighting's always stood out to me because it's a very heroic job," Luke LeClaire said. "My whole life, I've wanted to reach out to people. Help them the best I can. I think doing this as a career is my best way of showing how I can do that for other people around my community."
WTC's program lasts for two years and includes hands on training such as live building fires.