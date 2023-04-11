 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

WTC unveils facility expansion project

  • Updated
  • 0
WESTERN1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College cut the ribbon on Tuesday to show off its latest expansion to one of the institution's facilities.

Located along Larson Street, the building houses the automotive and diesel and heavy equipment programs. The $5.1 million project added a new 3,168 square foot space and added things like a new roof and equipment such as engines to work on and electronic hardware and software.

Casey Eglinton, an instructor at WTC, says the added features came after taking a look at exit surveys by past students to see what they wanted in the facility. Among them were features to make the facility safer and more sustainable.

"We really looked back on what the students had asked for and we gave us more floor space," Eglinton said. "A lot more natural light coming in. LED lighting throughout the building as well as 3,000 more square feet here that not only will house our current program, but for future things that we have that we're looking at for electric power generation and electric vehicle propulsion."

WESTERN2.jpg

Current students won't get to learn in the facility, but are amazed by what was added. Connor Faling, President of the school's Diesel Club, wishes he could turn back the clock so he could spend more time in it before graduating later this month.

“This is, I would say, the best college in the state to get your education," Faling said. "I wish I could have had it for the full two years more than anything. It is such a huge improvement having that much more room. All of the engines we had in storage are on display for us to look at and work on and learn about. It’s fantastic, really.”

WESTERN3.jpg

The event also served as a time for area high school students interested in trade school to tour the new and improved facility and see what goes into auto and diesel repair education.

