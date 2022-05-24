WTC's "Cavalier Cupboard" has record year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College's Department of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement opened up a food pantry in 2014 to help students in need, and this last year saw record use of the campus resource.
The "Cavalier Cupboard" is for students and their families to make sure they have plenty of snacks and meals to go around. This year, 1,910 people were served by the cupboard, including 119 students. Over 8,000 have benefited since its debut.
Mitch Berry with the department said that recent events have led to this increase in use.
"I think a lot of our students face poverty and food insecurity and other financial hardships," Berry said. "I think a service like this is beneficial because we're fighting increasing prices and food shortages. Being able to offer both perishable and nonperishable food items, including hygiene products, is a stellar resource for our students."
Among the most popular items given out are hygiene products such as soap as well as fresh produce. The majority of items at the cupboard comes from donations across campus.