WTC's Cavalier Cupboard seeing increased use

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local college continues to see a rise in the number of people using its food pantry.
Western Technical College's Cavalier Cupboard served nearly 2,300 people over the last academic year. That's according a report from the Student Life, Equity, and Engagement Department at WTC.
More than 70 households were repeat users over the course of the year.
A statement from WTC said that the rise is due, in part, to more people wanting to access hygiene items, baby care items, and food.
“As we continue to normalize these services, we are finding more individuals have been using the Cavalier Cupboard,” said Mitch Berry, Student Inclusion Specialist at Western Technical College. “A big part of this comes from our ability to provide hygiene and baby care items, fresh produce, and other refrigerated or frozen food items.”
Western's Cavalier Cupboard was started in 2014 by a student who saw a need to provide food for students.