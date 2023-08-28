WWII uniform exhibit opening at La Crosse County Historical Society

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A special exhibit showing "La Crosse In Uniform" is opening August 31 at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center.
It coincides with the visit by the WWII era LST-325 to La Crosse at the same time.
The La Crosse County Historical Society is hosting the exhibition which features 14 uniforms worn during World War II by men and women from the La Crosse area.
The exhibit shows the uniforms and provides a history of those who served in different branches during the war.
Represented are uniforms from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, WAVES, WAC, and Red Cross.
The exhibit runs from August 31 through October 22.
The La Crosse Area Heritage Center is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. It's located at 506 Main Street in downtown La Crosse.
Admission is free for La Crosse County Historical Society Members, $5 for adults, $4 for students, and children 4 and under are free.
The Heritage Center is also a Blue Star Museum. It offers free general admission to active-duty military personnel and their families.