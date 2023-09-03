WXOW's first employee celebrating 100 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -It's quite a day for Art Osborn and his family.
The name may sound familiar. Art was WXOW's first employee in 1970.
He made it possible for the station to sign on the air. But Sunday there was an even more significant event. It's his 100th birthday.
Family and friends gathered at Schmidty's in La Crosse to congratulate Art on achieving the milestone.
Art spent his years in television behind the camera and not partaking in interviews and wanted to keep it that way Sunday.
Instead, Art’s son Clark Osborn had a few words about his father.
“Yeah it's kind of an emotional day. I thought that it was pretty interesting that God dialed up a 100 degree day for his 100th birthday,” Clark Osborn said. “I seen a lot of faces that I haven’t seen in a while. Family that has been here. You know, he is very active in the Amateur Radio or the Ham Radio community. So the number of names that I have heard over the years that I have never been able to put faces to, but today many of them showed up.”
WXOW-TV signed on the air March 1, 1970. That achievement was possible through Art's extraordinary effort.