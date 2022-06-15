 Skip to main content
Wyeville residents pick-up after tornado

WYEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wyeville residents are dealing with the damage  from a confirmed tornado that tore through Monroe Co. on Wednesday.

Powerlines collapsed onto streets. Trees fell on homes causing significant damage.

One resident recalls seeing the tornado from her home.

"We were sitting in our living room and walking back and forth." Amber Hartley said, "You could just hear the wind whipping."

Charles Peek, a Storm Tracker with The Weather Channel, urges people to take tornado warnings seriously and to act right away by moving to a safe spot.

Peek recommended finding a place with many walls between yourself and outside.

Avoid windows and stay on the lowest floor.

He added that anyone stuck in a car during a tornado should leave their vehicle running so airbags work properly if the car is tossed around.

