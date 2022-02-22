Xcel Energy crews stay prepared for Winter storms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Snow, ice and wind can wreak havoc on powerlines, but a spokesperson with Xcel Energy says they are prepared for the worst.
Officials said they have more line workers standing by in case an emergency occurs, and they plan shifts depending on the forecast.
Xcel said having extra hands on deck is not just about keeping the community safe, but the workers as well.
"We're cautious," Community Service Manager for Xcel Energy Mike Herro said. "We make sure that we are communicating. The crews are communicating among themselves and among our dispatchers. So, we know where to go, what to do and what lines are dead."
Herro said people experiencing a power outage should report it to their energy provider immediately.
Xcel Energy costumers can check the outage map on their website to get a broader view of any major issues and stay up to date on repairs.