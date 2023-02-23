Xcel Energy reminds residents to keep gas meters clear of snow

EAU CLAIRE (WXOW) — When you’re out clearing the snow from your driveway and sidewalk, Xcel Energy officials urge you to take a few minutes to clear your natural gas meter and any furnace vents of snow and ice.
With the significant snowfall we've received in the past 48 hours, there's a good chance they could get covered by falling snow.
Officials say the simple task could prevent a much bigger problem. Keeping your furnace intake and exhaust vents clear of snow and ice prevents a build-up of carbon monoxide inside homes and buildings.
They suggest keeping the entire gas meter clear by removing snow and ice from around the meter, piping, and the roofline above the meter.
Also, they advise to check to make sure melting snow isn't dripping on the meter from the roof or any nearby trees.
Lastly, they say to just use a shovel or brush around a gas meter and not a snowblower.