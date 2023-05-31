 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Xcel Energy shares tips on staying cool and saving money

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the hot weather starts to ramp up for the summer, Xcel Energy reminds its customers there are ways to stay comfortable and still keep electrical bills as low as possible. 

Xcel says that cooling a residence accounts for about half of a summer electric bill. By using the tips they provide, you can save money and conserve energy.

They involve:

THERMOSTAT-1024×576

• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home

• Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home

• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside

• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day

• Changing air conditioning filters

• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day

They also suggest these ways to reduce electric bills:

air conditioner.jpg

• Turning off unnecessary lighting. Replace incandescent bulbs with LEDs which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer

• Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.

Recommended for you