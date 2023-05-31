Xcel Energy shares tips on staying cool and saving money

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the hot weather starts to ramp up for the summer, Xcel Energy reminds its customers there are ways to stay comfortable and still keep electrical bills as low as possible.
Xcel says that cooling a residence accounts for about half of a summer electric bill. By using the tips they provide, you can save money and conserve energy.
They involve:
• Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home
• Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home
• Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside
• Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day
• Changing air conditioning filters
• Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day
They also suggest these ways to reduce electric bills:
• Turning off unnecessary lighting. Replace incandescent bulbs with LEDs which use 75 to 80 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last 15 percent longer
• Running washing machines, dishwashers, and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid.