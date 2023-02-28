Xylazine: What you need to know

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Area health departments are warning against a newer drug called xylazine.
It's a pharmaceutical drug used for sedation and anesthesia in large animals - commonly for horses and cattle.
In recent years xylazine, also known as tranq or zombie drug, has been found mixed with illicit drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it's dangerous because it can depress breathing, blood pressure and heart rate to a critical level.
Additionally, people who inject xylazine can develop severe skin wounds and without treatment could cause dead and rotting tissue leading to amputation.
"One of the most concerning things is, Narcan doesn't work on non-opioids," Gundersen Health System Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Chris Eberlein said. "So tranq or xylazine is a non-opioid. So that respiratory depression caused by the xylazine is not reversed with Narcan."
He added that right now, there hasn't been any confirmation of xylazine being in La Crosse County.
If someone were to overdose with xylazine in their system, it would present the same as a general overdose. In that instance, call 911 for medical help.
The FDA announced on Tuesday it's taking action to restrict the illegal import of xylazine - both the finished dosage and it's active pharmaceutical ingredients.
Under this import alert, staff may detain shipments to verify it's legitimate veterinary use.