Yard Waste site closed on May 19 for the day

  Updated
isle la plume yard waste site
By Chip O'Brien

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse's Yard Waste and Brush site is closing for one day next week due to a special event on Isle La Plume. 

On Thursday, May 19, the city's Municipal Service Center at 2000 Marco Drive is hosting a Department of Public Works Open House and Touch-A-Truck event. It is open to the public. Several schools are also participating.

Due to the high volume of expected traffic, the yard waste site is closing for that day. The city said there won't be any access to the site or to the compost pile, woodchip pile, or recycling dumpster. 

Normal hours resume on Friday, May 20. 

Regular hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

