Yellow Corp. announces 46 lost jobs in Tomah, 261 total in state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW/WXOW) - 46 people who worked for Yellow Corp. in Tomah were among the 261 people that lost their job in Wisconsin when the company shut down operations at the end of July.
The Associated Press reports that Yellow declared bankruptcy on August 7 after years of financial struggles. AP said Yellow fell into financial stress after a long stretch of poor management and "strategic decisions dating back decades."
In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, Yellow said they anticipated laying off about 22,000 employes nation-wide.
In Eau Claire, Yellow laid off nine workers. In Oak Creek 85 workers were laid off, and in Neenah 86 lost their jobs.