YMCA and Gundersen Health System announce completion of projects

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The R. W. Houser Family YMCA and Gundersen Health System announced their collaborated projects are complete on Tuesday morning.
CEO of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA Bill Soper said their partnership with Gundersen Health System proved successful at the Dahl YMCA, and wanted to bring a version of it to the Onalaska and Holmen area.
The $6.5 million project introduces a sauna, a warm swimming pool, and physical and occupational services provided by Gundersen Health System.
CEO of Gundersen Health System Dr. Scott Rathgaber said it is natural to work together with an organization that looks to improve the health of the communities.
"We have a robust physical therapy and sports medicine services at Gundersen and we are always looking for ways to expand those services and get them closer to home," Dr. Rathgaber said.
The project was completly funded through donations.