YMCA programs "Keep 'er movin'" with help from Charlie Berens

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (WXOW) - A well-known Wisconsin voice lends his voice to help support the La Crosse Area Family YMCA.
Comedian Charlie Berens performed Tuesday night at the Weber Center as part of the Y's "Evening of 'Ope'-rtunity" -- a play on words using the interjection Berens helped make famous.
The goal of the event is to support programs that make the Y more than just a fitness center. For instance, Community Health Workers reach out and help people who may be facing difficulties like homelessness or mental health challenges. The Y's Community Youth Center provides a place where kids can meet with friends and mentors for learning and fun.
While Tuesday's event provides a way for those programs to "Keep 'er movin'", as Berens would say, the Y can always use support. Click the links here to find ways to volunteer or give to the programs.
For those who missed out on the fun of the "Evening of 'Ope'-rtunity" with Berens, he's performing a pair of shows at the La Crosse Center on Oct. 15. Tickets are still available.